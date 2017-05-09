Vernon plumber gets hand stuck in machine

By Published:

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Vernon plumber is recovering from a hand injury after getting his hand stuck in a machine on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the plumbing contractor was trying to snake a pipe when the device broke and trapped his hand, at around 11:15 a.m. Fire department first responders arrived and were able to free him after about 10 minutes.

The man was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treat for a hand/finger injury. His injuries are non-life threatening, according to officials.

