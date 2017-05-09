What’s Brewing: New Dove bottles recreate women’s figures

(WTNH) — On today’s edition of What’s Brewing, Today is National Teacher Appreciation Day! This a time to honor those people who work so hard to educate and empower our young people.

CT Style anchor Teresa Dufour wanted to salute her favorite teacher, Ms. Lysik from Pomperaug High School. CT Style anchor Ryan Kristafer wanted to salute Teresa’s mother Mary LaBarbera. She retired from St. Mary School in Waterbury after 14 years.

Another topic is being able to stay at home mom isn’t an option for all moms or a choice they’re willing to make. It’s all about finding balance. Luckily for moms in Connecticut, a recent study by financial website Wallet-Hub found that the state was among the best for working moms. Connecticut ranks as the fifth best state for working moms overall, sixth for pediatricians per capita, and third for school system quality.

A new ad from ‘Dove’ soap is creating quite a stir on social media and some confusion. The new TV spot is part of its “real beauty” campaign, dove has unveiled six uniquely-shaped bottles of body wash. Dove says the bottles represent the various shapes and sizes that quote “combine to make every woman their very own limited edition.”

A heartwarming story about a 4th grader in Tennessee who received a surprise. Andrew Borden thought he was in a regular school assembly when he was called on stage to open a gift for the school. Andrew who is legally blind was surprised on stage with his parents with a new pair of glasses that enable his to have 20/20 vision. The glasses run $10,000, in just two days the money was raised online, giving him a new perspective on life.