Woman sentenced for $1.6 million Medicaid scam

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman is headed to prison for her role in a health care fraud scheme.

Anne Silver, of Morris, was sentenced Monday to 10 months behind bars. Silver pleaded guilty to health care fraud last year.

Officials say the 63-year-old Silver worked as a clinical social worker for Silver Counseling Services LLC in Canton and Bantam in 2011. Authorities say Silver allowed her son, Maurice Sharpe, and a woman named Patricia Lafayette to bill Medicaid for licensed psychotherapy services using her Medicaid provider number.

Officials say the services weren’t performed at all or by unlicensed individuals.

Authorities say the three made 18,000 fraudulent claims and received more than $1.6 million during the four-year scheme.

Both Sharpe and Lafayette pleaded guilty. Lafayette was ordered to pay $1.6 million in restitution.

