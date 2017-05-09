Would-be burglar arrested at 50 Cent’s mansion in Farmington

(WTNH)–A man from Windsor is facing charges, accused of breaking into rapper 50 Cent’s mansion in Farmington on Monday night.

Farmington police say they arrested 34-year-old Elwyn Joyce just after midnight. They say Joyce set off an alarm at the rapper’s mansion, but they don’t think he stole anything.

50 Cent has been trying to sell his mansion on Poplar Hill Drive for years. It is currently listed at $5.9 million.

Joyce is facing a list of charges including second-degree burglary. He is being held on $100,000 bond.