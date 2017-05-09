Yale student teachers’ hunger strike reaches Day 14

(WTNH)–It’s now Day 14 of the hunger strike by graduate student teachers at Yale University.

The group is pressuring university officials to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement with their union. However, the university has not budged on their request.

Last August, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that graduate student teachers at private universities are employees, and therefore, have the right to collective bargaining.

Three of the fasting students have had nothing but water for the last two weeks.

Five others stopped fasting due to health concerns.