2 men face murder charges in NYC death of Connecticut man

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men are finally facing murder charges in the death of a Connecticut man who’d attended a party at a Manhattan luxury apartment building.

James Rackover, of Manhattan, and Lawrence Dilione, of Jersey City, New Jersey appeared in court on Wednesday after being indicted for the murder of 26-year-old Joseph Comunale (kahm-yoo-NAHL’-ee).

Rackover owned the East Side apartment where authorities say the Stamford man was fatally stabbed in November. Authorities say the two drove Comunale’s body to Oceanport, New Jersey where they buried it.

Both deny any wrongdoing. The pair had earlier pleaded not guilty to concealment of a human body, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

A third person, 26-year-old Max Gemma, of Oceanport, New Jersey, has pleaded not guilty to charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.