3 juveniles arrested for stealing, crashing car in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three teenagers have been arrested after stealing and crashing a car in New Haven on Wednesday.

According to New Haven Police, a vehicle was stolen while it was parked at State Street and Wall Street. Officers are trying to determine if it was a car jacking or a robbery.

Officials say three teenagers took off in the stolen vehicle. Two of them were 16-years-old and one a 17-year-old, according to police.

Police spotted the car a short time later and pursued it in the area of Orchard Street and Whalley Avenue. The stolen car became disabled and ran into another car, which then ran into another car in the area of Whalley Avenue and Fitch Street.

The three suspects got out of the car and a foot pursuit ensued with police.

All three suspects were chased down and taken into custody.