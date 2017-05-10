4 people arrested after large fight at Rockwell Park in Bristol

Related Coverage Bristol police trying to identify park fight participants

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been arrested after a large fight in Bristol last month.

Police say on Monday, April 17, a large fight occurred in Rockwell Park. The fight was later posted on social media.

The Bristol Police Department responded to the fight and began an investigation. Through the investigation, the officers were able to obtain four arrest warrants, issue three juvenile summons and one infraction.

According to police, 27-year-old Jonmeshia White of Bristol was arrested and is being charged with breach of peace. She was released on a $1,000 bond and will appear in court in Bristol on May 22.

Danielle Benoit, 42, also of Bristol, was arrested and she is being charged with risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace. She was released on a $1,000 bond and will appear in court in Bristol on May 22.

Tyler Bougoin, 18, of Bristol was issued an infraction for a violation of prohibited behavior in parks.

A 17-year-old male, a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old female were all charged with breach of peace and will appear in juvenile court.

Officers have active warrants out for 19-year-old Destiney DeVito of Bristol and 18-year-old Alessandra Pinto of Bristol for breach of peace.

Police anticipate more warrants will be served soon.

Investigators say the fight occurred because of a fight between White and Benoit’s two juvenile daughters. White had accused the juveniles of harassing her mother who was also in the park. Benoit had gone to the park after learning her daughters were involved in a dispute with White.

While at the park, a physical fight began between White, Benoit and Benoit’s two daughters. At one point, a juvenile male, Pinto and DeVito joined the fight.