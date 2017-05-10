Ask The Doctor: Credentials

(WTNH) — In this week’s Ask the Doctor segment, we are talking about credentials and what your doctor is licensed to do.

For more insight, News 8’s Darren Kramer sat down and spoke with Dr. Beth Collins. She is double board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

We asked her questions like:

Why are doctors branching out into areas of medicine outside of the field they were trained in?

Where do we find different seals for specific fields?

What is the difference between plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery?

What happens when doctors compound their own medications?

Catch News 8 at 5 p.m. every Wednesday for our “Ask the Doctor” segments.