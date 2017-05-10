Blumenthal says Trump’s bully tactics won’t silence him

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Only 110 days in office and this is the second time President Donald Trump has personally attacked our senior United States senator, both times by using Twitter.

“The real fundamental question here is ‘was this firing part of a cover up?'” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), during an interview with News 8 Wednesday.

Blumenthal was one of the first to publicly and forcefully denounce Trump’s firing of F.B.I. Director James Comey.

“Now the danger is there may be an effort to cover up potential criminal culpability by Trump associates in the Russian meddling in our election,” Blumenthal said.

His comments drew the ire of President Trump, who took to Twitter Wednesday morning.

“Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. “Richie” devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For years, as a (politician) in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam – except he was never there. When caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts,” President Trump said on Twitter.

One political science professor at the University of New Haven says this is a well-known Trump tactic that he uses when under pressure: deflection.

“Backed up against the wall, often times he’ll change the subject,” said Professor Chris Haynes, who teaches political science at UNH. “I think this is just another instance in which he’s doing this.”

Trump is referring to Blumenthal misstating his military service that became public seven years ago. In response, Blumenthal said the president’s bully tactics and deception won’t silence him.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the integrity of our justice system and the need for an independent special prosecutor to uncover the truth and hold accountable anybody who broke the law,” Blumenthal said.