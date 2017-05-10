Both drivers die in two-car crash in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two drivers are dead after two cars crashed Tuesday afternoon in Woodbury.

Police have identified the victims as 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, and 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, of Waterbury.

According to police, the incident happened on Sherman Hill Road just after 2 p.m. Both cars were driving east in the direction toward Tuttle Road, when Berman’s Lexus rear ended Bertulis’ Ford Escape.

Berman’s car then went off the roadway, down an embankment and overturned into a body of water. Bertulis hit a utility pole, landing in the center of the road on its roof.

Berman died on scene. Bertulis was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he later died from serious injuries.

Police say the cause of this crash is still under investigation.