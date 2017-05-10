Bridgeport man pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

By Published:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor.

Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Jason Prawl, of Bridgeport, “recruited, harbored and transported” a 17-year-old girl for prostitution.

Related: Bridgeport Man Accused of Sex Trafficking Two Minors

The girl began seeing men in Prawl’s apartment beginning in December 2015. Authorities say Prawl used the website backpage.com to advertise the minor for up to $150 per hour, and the victim saw approximately four clients a day for approximately 30 days with Prawl keeping about $20 from each appointment.

Related: 5 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in Milford prostitution bust

Prawl has been detained since his arrest in March 2016.

He faces at least 10 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for July 31. He must also pay restitution.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s