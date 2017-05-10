Bridgeport man pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor.

Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Jason Prawl, of Bridgeport, “recruited, harbored and transported” a 17-year-old girl for prostitution.

The girl began seeing men in Prawl’s apartment beginning in December 2015. Authorities say Prawl used the website backpage.com to advertise the minor for up to $150 per hour, and the victim saw approximately four clients a day for approximately 30 days with Prawl keeping about $20 from each appointment.

Prawl has been detained since his arrest in March 2016.

He faces at least 10 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for July 31. He must also pay restitution.

