Can it snow in May?

If we look back into history Connecticut has seen accumulating snow in May.

It’s not a common occurrence, but May 1977 comes to mind. From May 9th to 10th of that year, a highly unusual winter-like storm brought heavy, wet snow to portions of the Northeast. A record 1.3″ of snow was reported at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on that date. The hill towns in northeast and northwest Connecticut saw significant accumulations of 6-12″+. Norfolk, CT measured 20 inches!

With that said, it’s very unusual to see snow in May. Compared to October, where it has snowed numerous times, May has only seen one event with widespread accumulating snow in this area (1977). A few other years, including this year have seen flakes in the air, but it’s generally far too warm for snow to accumulate.

Even in the 1977 event, temperatures were well above freezing the entire time. A total of 2.20″ of precipitation fell in Windsor Locks, which means the liquid to snowfall ratio was 0.6″ to 1″. The average ratio during the winter is closer to 10″ to 1″. What a difference!

