Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin of MTV’s ‘Rob and Big’ dead at 45

(ABC)– Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, who co-starred in the MTV series ‘Rob & Big,’ has died at 45, MTV said in a press release Tuesday night.

“MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s passing,” the network said. “He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Boykin rose to fame in 2006 as the bodyguard and best friend of skateboarder Rob Dyrdek on the reality series, which ran until 2008, when, Variety reports, Boykin had a child and stopped living with Dyrdek.

Dyrdek took to Twitter to mark his friend’s passing, tweeting: “My heart is broken. I don’t want write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. Along with his words, Dyrdek posted a picture of himself with Boykin.

My heart is broken. I don’t want write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. pic.twitter.com/Atp5EE3jX6 — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

He added in another tweet, “We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can’t fathom that it would end so suddenly.”

I am so thankful for this moment… thank you for being an amazing human being and brother. pic.twitter.com/B331OfraKa — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

Boykin also founded a clothing line in 2007 and, before reality show fame, served a stint in the Navy.

According to Variety, he is survived by a nine-year-old daughter, Isis.