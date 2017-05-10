Cruisin’ Connecticut – Mother’s Day Spa Treatment at Agora Spa in Stamford

By Published: Updated:
agora spa stamford ct

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —  This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Stamford, home of Agora Spa. If you haven’t gotten that gift for Mom yet, let her indulge at Agora.

Nestled in the Stamford Marriott, Agora Spa offers an array of oxygen facials, firming lift facials and thai massage. Reliving the stress in your back releases the toxins, eliminating tightness and discomfort in the sciatic nerve.

The spa estheticians say it’s best to get a facial once a month:

Cell turnover is 28 days, and the dead skin just sticks on top. So you want to work all that dead skin out. Nighttime is the most important time to hydrate your skin because that’s the feeding time for your skin. Day time should be more about protecting it.

Book your Mother’s Day spa treatment at Agora Spa today, and visit them: 243 Tresser Blvd. Stamford, CT 06901

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s