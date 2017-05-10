Cruisin’ Connecticut – Mother’s Day Spa Treatment at Agora Spa in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Stamford, home of Agora Spa. If you haven’t gotten that gift for Mom yet, let her indulge at Agora.

Nestled in the Stamford Marriott, Agora Spa offers an array of oxygen facials, firming lift facials and thai massage. Reliving the stress in your back releases the toxins, eliminating tightness and discomfort in the sciatic nerve.

The spa estheticians say it’s best to get a facial once a month:

Cell turnover is 28 days, and the dead skin just sticks on top. So you want to work all that dead skin out. Nighttime is the most important time to hydrate your skin because that’s the feeding time for your skin. Day time should be more about protecting it.

Book your Mother’s Day spa treatment at Agora Spa today, and visit them: 243 Tresser Blvd. Stamford, CT 06901

