Dog attacked by coyote in Harwinton

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Harwinton Animal Control)

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Harwinton Animal Control issued a warning on Tuesday after they say a large pit bull was attacked by a coyote.

On their Facebook page, Harwinton Animal Control say that a pit bull in their town was attacked and injured by a coyote on Monday night.

The dog was treated and is expected to be alright, but officers are warning residents to “be careful when letting or leaving your pets outside.”

Some Facebookers sounded off, discussing how some “neighbors” in Harwinton feed the animals, including coyotes. An officer clarified that this is not against the law, “unfortunately.”

When some folks on Facebook were surprised at the breed of dog, Harwinton Animal Control replied, “Coyotes, bear, bobcat and fisher [cats] can all badly injure and even kill a domestic dog.”

Another Facebooker tried to clarify where this occurred in town, an officer replied,

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s