Dog attacked by coyote in Harwinton

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Harwinton Animal Control issued a warning on Tuesday after they say a large pit bull was attacked by a coyote.

On their Facebook page, Harwinton Animal Control say that a pit bull in their town was attacked and injured by a coyote on Monday night.

The dog was treated and is expected to be alright, but officers are warning residents to “be careful when letting or leaving your pets outside.”

Some Facebookers sounded off, discussing how some “neighbors” in Harwinton feed the animals, including coyotes. An officer clarified that this is not against the law, “unfortunately.”

When some folks on Facebook were surprised at the breed of dog, Harwinton Animal Control replied, “Coyotes, bear, bobcat and fisher [cats] can all badly injure and even kill a domestic dog.”

Another Facebooker tried to clarify where this occurred in town, an officer replied,