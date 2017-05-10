Driver charged with DUI after hitting 3 vehicles and a sign

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stamford man has been arrested after he struck 3 vehicles and a sign in separate incidents and fled from all of them on Monday.

Police say 35-year-old Joseph Krueger is charged with 3 counts of evading responsibility, driving while intoxicated, operating under suspension, following too closely and failure to obey control signal.

According to police, on May 8th at 8:30 a.m. Krueger struck a vehicle in a parking lot at 105 Sanford Street and then fled on Sanford Street where his vehicle left the road and struck a sign at a business. He then kept going and struck a vehicle at Sanford Street and Dixwell Avenue. He fled again and struck a third vehicle near Whitney Avenue and Waite Street.