Fire at Wendy’s in Wallingford injures multiple employees

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple employees of a fast food restaurant in Wallingford suffered injuries in a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Wallingford firefighters received a call about a fire at the Wendy’s on North Colony Road. Once firefighters were on the scene, they found heavy smoke in the kitchen and in the dining room area.

Fire officials say there was a grease fire in the deep fryer that they chemically extinguished.

Two employees of the restaurant were transported to the hospital with minor burns. Two additional employees were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The building has been inspected by the health and building inspector and is likely to be closed for a few days, though there is no structural damage.