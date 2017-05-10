Freshen Up Your Workout Routine With These Six Exercises

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to the gym, Brian Woodford, a personal trainer at The Edge Fitness Clubs, says it’s important to keep your workouts fresh.

“You always want to keep your muscles guessing,” Woodford explained. “If you do the same thing over and over and over again, that’s what’s going to start happening is you’re just going to plateau and you’re going to stay the same.”

One move to add to your repertoire is the sledge hammer tire slam.

“It’s a total core conditioning because you’re moving in all different directions with a load … and it’s a great cardiovascular exercise because if you hit that tire and you put everything you’ve got into it and put about ten times or more, you’re heartrate is going to go up and you’re definitely going to feel like you’re doing some work,” Woodford said.

Another exercise to try is assisted pull ups.

“The band is providing you a little bit of assistance to pull up,” Woodford explained. “The goal eventually will be to lessen the amount of work that the band is doing, and increase the amount of work that your body is doing.”

A third exercise to add to your routine is the Jacob’s ladder, the father of all cardio machines.

“It mimics climbing up a ladder,” Woodford said. “It’s definitely going to burn a lot more calories than just standing on a treadmill at a low speed, walking forward.”

Exercise number four is the goblet squat jump. How a kettle bell centered in front of your chest, squat down and then jump. The move gives you a lot of bang for your buck.

“Everybody’s got busy lives, so we got to get in, get out, get the work done … and make it as effective as possible when you are in here,” Woodford said.

Next up is a trio of moves utilizing the TRX bands.

“We did a high pull, and then we did a neutral grip pull, and then we did an under grip pull,” Woodford explained. “All are hitting those mirror muscles — the muscles that you need a mirror to see.”

Last but not least is walking backwards on a treadmill. Walking backwards at a speed of 2.0 on an incline of 6.0 for 400 steps is the same as walking forward for 1,000 steps.

