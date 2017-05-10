Hartford taking applications for new police officers from non-residents

Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Hartford is opening up applications to join the police department to both residents and non-residents. On Wednesday, Mayor Luke Bronin announced that the Hartford Police Department has opened an application window for people who live in or out of the city.

“The Police Department received strong interest during its March recruitment drive targeted at Hartford residents. This round is open to all applicants,” said Mayor Bronin. “After years of failing to recruit new officers, we will be bringing on multiple classes of recruits this year, and we encourage anyone who is interested in serving the City to apply. Our goal is to build a police force that better reflects our community, and that continues to uphold the tradition of dedicated, professional, community-minded service in the Hartford Police Department.”

If you would like to apply, forms are online at PoliceApp.com/HartfordCT, and may be presented in person, or by mail to the City of Hartford, Human Resources Department, 550 Main Street, Room 3, Hartford, CT 06103.

Applicants must be 21 years of age or older at the time of application and possess a high school diploma or GED, as well as a valid driver’s license. Applicants will face an examination process consisting of a physical ability test, a written test and an oral test. To be appointed, candidates must also pass a drug test, a background investigation, a polygraph examination, a psychological examination, an interview with the Chief of Police, a physical examination, and a working test/probationary period of one year after graduation from the Police Academy. All parts of the examination are designed to determine the ability of applicants to learn and perform the duties of a Police Officer in a multi-culturally diverse environment.

