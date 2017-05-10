In The Bender Kitchen: Men Who Cook with Team, Inc.

(WTNH) — It’s the 10th annual Men Who Cook event in Ansonia.

Kevin Spooner, one of this year’s chefs, along with Diane Stroman, the Executive Vice President of Team, Inc. joined us In The Bender kitchen. Spooner shared his key lime pie recipe that makes one 10” pie.

Recipe instructions:

2 drops green food color

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup key lime juice

8oz frozen whipped topping (thawed)

10 inch graham cracker pie crust

Fold in first three ingredients, then fold in whipped topping. Add to pie crust and refrigerate.

Tickets are still available at teaminc.org for $60. The event is Saturday, May 20th from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at Warsaw Park in Ansonia.