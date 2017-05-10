Investigation underway for officer involved shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead, four others are injured following a police involved shooting in Bridgeport.

What started out as a car chase, ended in violence on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon.

Bridgeport Police set out around 5 p.m. following a report of a stolen Honda. According to the Connecticut Post, officers pursued what they believed to be the stolen vehicle on Park Avenue, turning into the Walgreens parking lot. Police say the driver then struck a Subaru, and rolled onto Fairfield Avenue facing the wrong direction.

The Post also reports that the suspect drove into a group of officers as they tried to approach the car. That’s when an officer fired several shots, killing the driver and wounding the passenger.

Three officers who suffered serious injuries were taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, while the wounded passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Bridgeport Hospital.

The names of the officers, the deceased man and his passenger, have not yet been released.

A crowd of people reportedly rallied on the scene in disbelief.

The Post cited an unidentified woman who questioned what happened, saying “I thought it was protect and serve, serve and protect.” That’s when an investigating officer supposedly replied “If one of our lives is in danger, it’s different.”

The investigation is ongoing.