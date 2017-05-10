Is your tick medicine harming your pet?!

(WTNH) — Pet moms and dads, beware!

Amanda Lerner, New Haven resident said, “My mom actually was playing with the dog the other day and found a giant tick on her, so that’s definitely a concern.”

If that hasn’t happened to you yet….it will!

Pet owner Nigel Carr mentioned, “We brought our dog Watson to the park a couple weeks ago and we were definitely concerned about the level of ticks potentially out there.”

And that concern is for good reason.

Veterinary Doctor Lauren Price of Clinton Veterinary Hospital warns, “We’ve seen cases of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever this year, which we rarely ever see in this area, and a lot more exposure to the tick diseases.”

Unfortunately, you can’t just keep your dog cooped up in the house. So what can you do? Let’s ask the owners!

“Yeah right now, he takes interceptor.” noted Amanda.

Nigel responded, “We do the monthly pills for him so he’s kind of covered from that perspective.”

The pill they’re referring to is a prescribed chewable that kills ticks when they start biting dogs. You can also get vaccinated against ticks. So if you have been taking preventative measures for your pet, you’re off to a good start. But veterinarians have warned that there are certain medicines that will actually do more harm than help to your pet.

“So some dogs actually have a very bad reaction to some of the over the counter medication. So they can get some tremors and shaking and in my opinion a lot of those are much less effective.” stated Price.

The best advice is to consult with your veterinarian before giving medicine to your pet. These pills will help prevent disease, but tick removal is extremely important as well.

Dr. Price said, “Comb through their fur and look underneath at the skin here. Some people use the lint rollers in the shore haired dogs to pull off the ticks right when they come in from outside. You know, under the armpits here are a good place to look. Make sure that you’re looking where they have thin skin, under their legs.”

It’s also important to realize that any animal you take outside can bring in ticks, even cats, so check with your vet about tick medicine for them too!