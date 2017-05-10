Lawmakers to discuss bringing back tolls to Connecticut

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Bringing tolls back along some highways in our state has been an ongoing conversation here in Connecticut. The wheels are essentially in motion to do just that. This topic will be up for discussion Wednesday at the Capitol.

Some see tolls as a way to bring much needed revenue to Connecticut, but there are those who don’t like the idea. And that’s what the discussion will be about Wednesday in Hartford. Those who oppose the tolls saying they are not a realistic solution to the state’s budget problems. Lawmakers and the Motor Transport Association Of Connecticut will be part of that discussion. Right now it’s unclear why they don’t think it’s a good idea but we will soon find out.

Do you think CT should bring back tolls? @WTNH — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) May 10, 2017

A bill that would establish electronic tolls in Connecticut passed the Transportation Committee back in March. Now the Finance Committee is considering a bill that would implement tolls as a funding mechanism for transportation needs in the state. Money that’s greatly needed.

But there are also concerns that the money would be spent on other things, unrelated to transportation. Lawmakers are split on this issue. The Speaker of the House says we could see electronic tolls operating within 18 months or so.

This issue still has some hurdles to get through. There are people who don’t want to see tolls come back after a fiery crash at the Stratford toll plaza back in 1983. That crash killed seven people.

Of course many argue that technology has come a long way, saying the new toll system would be electronic and much safer.