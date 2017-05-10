Lawmakers to discuss bringing back tolls to Connecticut

By Published:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Bringing tolls back along some highways in our state has been an ongoing conversation here in Connecticut. The wheels are essentially in motion to do just that. This topic will be up for discussion Wednesday at the Capitol.

Some see tolls as a way to bring much needed revenue to Connecticut, but there are those who don’t like the idea. And that’s what the discussion will be about Wednesday in Hartford. Those who oppose the tolls saying they are not a realistic solution to the state’s budget problems. Lawmakers and the Motor Transport Association Of Connecticut will be part of that discussion. Right now it’s unclear why they don’t think it’s a good idea but we will soon find out.

A bill that would establish electronic tolls in Connecticut passed the Transportation Committee back in March. Now the Finance Committee is considering a bill that would implement tolls as a funding mechanism for transportation needs in the state. Money that’s greatly needed.

But there are also concerns that the money would be spent on other things, unrelated to transportation. Lawmakers are split on this issue. The Speaker of the House says we could see electronic tolls operating within 18 months or so.

This issue still has some hurdles to get through. There are people who don’t want to see tolls come back after a fiery crash at the Stratford toll plaza back in 1983. That crash killed seven people.

Of course many argue that technology has come a long way, saying the new toll system would be electronic and much safer.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s