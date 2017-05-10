Ledyard teen killed in car accident

LEDYARD, Conn (WTNH) – A 16-year-old from Ledyard died in a single car accident Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Zackory Salomonson was a passenger in a pick-up truck that struck a tree and rolled over after impact on Rose Hill Road. Two patrol officers assisted Ledyard ambulance personnel in removing Salomonson from the badly damaged vehicle to begin medical treatment.

Despite medical intervention, Salomonson was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The driver of the vehicle, 17-year-old Benjamin Buchanan, of Ledyard, was transported to Backus Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer First Class Troy C. Johnson of the Ledyard Police Accident Investigation Team at (860) 464-6400.