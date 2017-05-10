Malloy prepping trooper layoffs, issues current budget mitigation plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Malloy is making some emergency changes to the current state budget that will affect cities and towns and the judicial department as preparations for state employee layoffs proceed because of next year’s massive deficit.

News 8 has learned that representatives of the Connecticut State Police Union have been summoned to the State Office of Labor Relations Thursday to be informed of the planning for the layoff of Connecticut State Troopers. Their contract requires 6 weeks notice that would be required to get them off the state payroll by July 1st.

As we reported last week, the Governor’s original plan called for layoffs in that department, both civilian and police, of about 160. Actual layoff notices in other departments are expected to start this Friday.

On Wednesday, the Governor also put forward a plan to cut the current state budget for the budget year that ends on June 30th.

Because of the recent drastic drop in income tax receipts we’ve been telling you about, there is a $390 million hole in the current budget. He proposes to close that gap by using every penny of the so called ‘Rainy Day Fund‘, essentially the state savings account, so there will be nothing left to use against next year’s deficit.

Other cuts include 19 million in municipal aid, the so called Pequot fund from the casinos. It means the towns get no check in June.

21 million in cuts to the state Judicial Department, and 99 million in what are called “revenue transfers” that’s sweeping all accounts across state government agencies funding for the remainder of this year.

Some of this will require approval by the General Assembly. The leadership is scheduled to meet with the Governor next week to discuss ways to solve the $5 billion red ink problem over the next two years. These so-called rescissions for the current year will also have to be on the agenda.

A complete list of the budget rescissions are available here.