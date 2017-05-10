Milford police step up to the plate & help a local Little League

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford Little League puts out a call for help, and Milford police respond quickly.

“Can’t say enough how they pulled this off so quickly for us,” said Milford National Lou Gehrig Little League’s Rob Hoxie.

Their fields sit quiet now, but they’re bustling on the weekends with 400 kids and their parents. So, when Rob Hoxie heard about Killingly’s 13-year-old Morgan Ross dying suddenly last week from a medical condition in Woodstock, he realized they were missing something.

“We didn’t know what had happened but one of the first things we thought of was heart things and things that could happen suddenly and it dawned on us that we didn’t have an AED device,” said Hoxie.

“We stepped up and said we’re going to get the AED you’re looking for,” said Milford Police’s Det. Dennis Broderick.

Not only did they step up to the plate, they had an impressive response time.

“Probably within 2 hours we got it to another member of the Little League who got it to Rob within 2 days,” said Det. Dennis Broderick. “We know how to use it, we know they’re valuable. We know they save lives and when we put all that together we realized how important it was to get this to them as quick as possible.”

The Little League say all the coaches will get training on these by the Milford Fire Department.

Officers put together $1,200 to buy it. It’s a donation Hoxie says will not only help the players, but their fans too.

“There’s a lot of adult spectators who are potentially more in need of an AED device,” said Hoxie.

An effort to keep everyone safe at the games.