Montville HS students tweet Trump hoping he’ll visit

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Mr. Dawe’s history students hope to make history themselves. Montville High School is not too far from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy where President Donald Trump will be addressing graduates next Wednesday.

“He’s only going to be seven miles away,” said senior Matthew James. “It’s going to be relatively close.”

So close George Dawe’s history students are hoping the president will visit them while he’s in the area.

“Honestly I’d just like to shake his hand,” said junior Nicco Brown. “That would be a great experience.”

Some of the students like Brown support him. While others like sophomore Vanessa Taylor don’t.

“I”m concerned with his filter,” said Taylor.

“I am a supporter of him coming to the school,” said James.

Dawe has invited other presidents in the past but this is the first time he’s turned to Twitter.

“Our hope is to provide our students with an amazing educational experience,” said Dawe as he read part of the letter he tweeted Trump.

“We thought that was the one way he would definitely notice,” said senior Molly Podeszwa.

They even tweeted Ivanka Trump. “Cause we understand that she has a lot of influence,” said Dawe.

They also tweeted others in Trump’s inner circle and they have their own hashtag.

It’s called POTUStalktoourkids and we’re at GBDawe on Twitter,” said Dawe.

Whether POTUS responds or not they have gotten a lot of responses from students and staff at the school.

“Some of them emotional,” said Dawe.

It’s also turned classroom confrontations into conversation.

“We’re not arguing as much anymore,” said Podeszwa. “We just have actual questions and we’re talking to each other about it.

“It generates really good teachable moments in a classroom,” said Dawe.

“How many people can say they got their president to come to their school?” asks James.

“So far the students haven’t heard from POTUS but they are checking their twitter accounts and they’re also checking their mail. They’d be happy with a letter from the president as well but they’d prefer a visit.