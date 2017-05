HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It was a fun morning to be a student in the Hamden Public Schools on Wednesday. The district is celebrating “Community Readers’ Day” and News 8 had the opportunity to be a part of it.

News 8 anchor Laura Hutchinson took part in the event, reading books to the kids at the Helen Street School at 285 Helen Street.

All of the elementary schools in Hamden had visits from community leaders, including members of the town’s police and fire departments.