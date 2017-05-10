Pedestrian hit by car in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was hit by a car Wednesday night in Hamden.

Police say the 31-year-old was hit near Whitney Avenue and West Woods Road around 10 p.m. A police officer started CPR on the victim, who was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

According to authorities, the victim was hit by a car going east on West Woods Road. They say the driver, a Ledyard resident, will not face charges.

The victim’s name and condition were not released.

Hamden police are investigating the accident.