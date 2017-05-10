Police recover over 1,200 bags of Heroin in drug bust

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — On May 9th the Watertown and Waterbury Police departments conducted a drug bust that resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Jonathan Oakley on multiple drug related charges.

Detectives had been monitoring Oakley, who had an arrest warrant dating back to December 2016. Through their investigation, Watertown and Waterbury detectives identified Oakley as living at 293/295 Newridge Avenue in Waterbury.

During surveillance on May 9th, Police identified that Oakley was at the residence in question. Detectives conducted a raid on the premises and had to enter by force into the residency but were able to arrest Oakley.

A search warrant of the premises and of his vehicle conducted by detectives and Middlebury K9 units uncovered a large amount of cash and drugs.

The list of items recovered by police include found on Oakley, in the residence, and automobile include:

1,230 bags of Heroin

$6,000 in cash

41 grams of powder Crack Cocaine

64 Opiate pills

24 controlled substance pills

A Narcan kit

Undisclosed amount of Marijuana

Four cell phones

The street value of the recovered drugs is worth $8,000. In addition to the outstanding arrest warrant, Oakley was charged with four counts of selling narcotics, two counts of selling a controlled substance, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of drug paraphernalia, and one count of risking injury to a minor.

During the arrest Police are reporting there was a minor child there at the time.