Project Purple underway in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The color purple is pretty prevalent in Guilford right now. Between flags, banners and ribbons throughout the town.

“It’s very helpful and it’s showing that the community does care about the youth,” said Elizabeth Abernathy, who’s a youth leader for the Guilford D.A.Y. Initiative.

D.A.Y. stands for Developmental Assets for Youth. An initiative that helps young people in town.

“I think it’s important to increase their assets from a very young age,” said Danielle Ott, youth co-chair with D.A.Y. “We have elementary school parents saying they would like to see that at a young age.”

Those assets are experiences, relationships and behaviors which help shape young people. The goal is to combat drugs, alcohol and bullying — in all grades. Things that can have a negative impact on someone’s life. The life coming together, with numerous resources, to help.

“Collaboration has absolutely been the key so our kids have been able to walk into the first selectman’s office and have a conversation with him, the superintendent, planning and zoning, the police department, parks and rec.,” said Lisa Ott, co-chair of Guilford D.A.Y.

Signs with inspirational messages also placed around town, letting people know they are not alone. Helping them to make the right choices. The purple bringing awareness year after year, which seems to be working.

“We’ve actually seen a drop in youth alcohol youth, marijuana use and prescription drug use,” said Ott.

A big emphasis is put on D.A.Y. Week, which runs May 13-20. However, the campaign is front and center.

“Youth aren’t always bad. We are really trying hard to be good and the community is here to support them as they try to figure themselves out,” said Ott.