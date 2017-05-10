Putnam Police Investigating After Car Hits Pedestrian

By Published:

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH)- Putnam police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Grove Street And Wilkinson Street. Police say the accident happened around 8PM on May 9.

Police say 67-year-old Barbara Charron of Putnam was behind the wheel when her car hit 39-year-old Audrea Quinones of Putnam. Police say a preliminary investigation shows Quinones was running in the road and involved in an unrelated disturbance when the accident happened.

Police say both Charron and Quinones were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Police are still investigating.

