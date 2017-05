(WTNH) — A new report shows that cotton swabs are sending kids to the emergency room.

Researchers found that between 1990 and 2010, about 263,000 children were treated for ear injuries related to the misuse of cotton swabs.

According to the report, the injuries were mostly perforated ear drums and foreign objects, like a broken swab, stuck in the ear canal.

The good news is that the rate of these injuries seems to be slowing down, but still, keep swabs out of the reach of your children.