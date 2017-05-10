State police nap fugitive in Putnam

By Published:
Kevin Andrews

PUTNAM, Conn.(WTNH)-  State troopers have arrested a Putnam man who was wanted by authorities in Massachusetts on a fugitive warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

31-year-old Kevin Andrews was arrested at his home on Mount Pleasant Street in Putnam at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Andrews was arrested without incident by members of the state police Quality of Life Task Force. Andrews is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s