State police nap fugitive in Putnam

PUTNAM, Conn.(WTNH)- State troopers have arrested a Putnam man who was wanted by authorities in Massachusetts on a fugitive warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

31-year-old Kevin Andrews was arrested at his home on Mount Pleasant Street in Putnam at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Andrews was arrested without incident by members of the state police Quality of Life Task Force. Andrews is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.