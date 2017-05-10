Study Finds Connecticut Is Second-Best State For Police Officers

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- – May 14th marks the beginning of National Police Week, and the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth study to identify the best and worst states in which to be a police officer.

To make their determination, analysts looked at 20 key indicators of police-friendliness.  The data set ranges from median income for law enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses.  Connecticut ranked second-best in the nation.

You can take a look at the full results here.

 

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s