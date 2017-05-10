Study Finds Connecticut Is Second-Best State For Police Officers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- – May 14th marks the beginning of National Police Week, and the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth study to identify the best and worst states in which to be a police officer.

To make their determination, analysts looked at 20 key indicators of police-friendliness. The data set ranges from median income for law enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses. Connecticut ranked second-best in the nation.

You can take a look at the full results here.