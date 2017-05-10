Weekend storm threatens CT with heavy rain

(WTNH) — It’s beginning to look like the storm that moves through Connecticut this weekend will bring at least an inch of rain. That will be the seventh storm since mid-March to bring an inch or more of precipitation to at least part of the state. It has made for a somewhat dreary spring, but it’s also just what the drought doctor ordered! The drought shrinkage should continue after more heavy rain this weekend.

Some computer models, and the National Weather Service, are predicting more than two inches of rain in all of Connecticut. At this point, an inch of precipitation looks like a safe bet, and there is certainly potential for two or more inches to fall. The heaviest rain is likely between late Saturday afternoon and before dawn on Sunday.

1-3″ of rain would lead to slow-going on the roads, and if there is more than two inches of rain, then street and stream flooding is likely. Also, with a storm spinning south of Long Island, minor coastal flooding is a concern.

The bottom-line is outdoor plans late Saturday will likely be washed out, but most or all of the heavy rain will end before dawn on Sunday. Showers are possible for Mother’s Day, and we’ll continue to fine-tune that part of the forecast this week.