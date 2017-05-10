What’s Brewing: Free chicken nuggets for a year

(WTNH) — On today’s edition of What’s Brewing, it’s all about surprising your mom with a great gift this Mother’s day.

According to parenting.com, she really doesn’t want flowers or candy. Here’s the top five on the list: unpaid time off, sleep, clean house, spa day, and a day when dad does the mom routine.

Carter Wilkerson of Nevada will get free chicken nuggets for a year after Wilkerson asked Wendy’s on Twitter what he might have to do to get the free food. The chain responded with a challenge to get 18-million retweets. He set a new Guinness World Record with more than 3.4 million retweets.

A new Oreo cookie is out this week, that’s giving you a ‘pop’ of flavor, the firework Oreo. You can help name a new type of Oreo cookie with the new contest. You’ll win $500,000!

A recent survey on dating site, misstravel.com found that while the Israeli accent drives men wild, women found British accents to be the world’s sexiest.

According to a new survey, here’s a rundown of some of the most common lies people tell their partners:

“I’m listening.”

“I didn’t see your text/call.”

“You don’t look fat.”

“I like your cooking.”

“I like your parents.”