20-year-old arrested for sexual assault, trafficking in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor.

According to police, 20-year-old Miguel Pagan was arrested for trafficking persons, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, kidnapping with a firearm and two counts of risk of injury to children by sexual contact. Officials say the 14-year-old female victim is known to Pagan.

The incident is related to a report made to New Britain Police Department last month.

Pagan’s bond is set at $1,000,000 and he will appear in court on May 22.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.