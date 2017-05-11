5 troopers may be laid off in order to help the state’s budget crisis

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police Union says they offered the State of Connecticut several cost saving options at a meeting on Thursday in an attempt to avoid possible layoffs of Troopers.

The State Police Union believes it is unnecessary to layoff troopers, who risk their lives every day, but Governor Malloy’s new budget plan requires cuts from all state agencies.

Originally, there were talks of 160 troopers being laid off, but after Thursday’s meeting, that number has diminished to five. The State Police Union says they are going to continue to communicate with the Malloy administration to try and avoid layoffs.

In 2011, the state laid off 57 troopers, and the union says they’re still feeling the effects of that.

