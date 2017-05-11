Bridgeport musician heads to Berklee School of Music after being rejected

(WTNH) — The state is full of talented musicians. On this edition of “Nyberg,” we highlight a young guy who is headed to the Berklee School of Music in Boston.

Just one year ago, 19-year-old Gianni Leito from Bridgeport was rejected from every music school he applied to. Though he was crushed, he picked himself up and enrolled himself at Housatonic Community College. He practiced and practiced and applied again.

This time, he got into all of the prestigious music schools that he applied to around the country.

“My family just always put it in my brain, if you love to do something, don’t ever stop. That’s pretty much all I think. I just really love to make music,” Leito said.

“I could sit there for hours and listen to guys like Oscar Peterson and Ray Charles,” he said.

“So you’re not a top 40 guy…no not modern top 40, like 60’s top 40.”

John Mayer, also from Bridgeport, is a big influence on Leito. They had the same teacher along the way. Leito loves the blues and jazz.

“What happens if you get as famous as John Mayer?” Ann Nyberg asked. “Oh I would love it…he’s got a lot of swagger,” he said. “Yeah he does, have you developed kind of your style on stage yet?” Ann Nyberg asked him. “i’m working on it. I haven’t played big enough venues,” he replied.

But someday, Leito says he’s going for it and it would be just fine with him if he headlined a show, just like John Mayer.