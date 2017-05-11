Bridgeport woman faces new charges after allegedly submitting forged documents to court

NEW BRITAIN, Conn (WTNH) — A Bridgeport woman already facing a judge weighing disposition for her arrest of illegally collecting unemployment benefits was arrested again for submitting forged documents attempting to gain leniency on her charges, according to a report from the State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Christie Gray was arrested Thursday and charged with fabricating documents in an attempt to win more favorable treatment from the judge presiding over her case, officials say.

Gray was arrested by Inspectors from the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney and charged with one count of fabricating physical evidence, and three counts of forgery second-degree.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Gray was arrested in April 2015 and charged with fraudulently collecting approximately $2,946 in unemployment benefits in 2014. The warrant alleges that Gray submitted three forged documents to the New Britain Superior Court judge presiding over the unemployment compensation fraud case in an attempt to obtain a more favorable disposition of the case.

Gray was arraigned on the latest charges in New Britain Superior Court where her bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. The case was continued to June 15, 2017.