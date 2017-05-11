Connecticut congresswomen call on feds for more transportation infrastructure funds

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut congresswomen Rosa DeLauro and Elizabeth Esty are calling on Washington to deliver more transportation infrastructure funds to our state.
This comes just one week after the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety released a study finding that simple, cost-effective road improvements can potentially save lives and prevent serious injuries.
With an investment of $146 billion, the AAA Foundation study proposes the following six roadway recommendations have the greatest potential to reduce both the likelihood and consequences of crashes:
- Convert key intersections into roundabouts
- Install roadside barriers and clear roadside objects
- Add sidewalks and signalized pedestrian crossing on majority of roads
- Install median barriers on divided highways
- Install shoulder and center-line rumble strips
- Pave and widen shoulders
With the U.S. ranked nearly last among high-income nations in annual traffic fatalities, the AAA Foundation also urges the Trump Administration to make roadway repair and maintenance in this country a top priority. Current investments in highway infrastructure improvements in the U.S. are substantially lower than what is necessary to fix the nation’s aging roads and bridges.
While the report’s proposed $146 billion investment will have a significant national-level impact, increased investment is also required at all levels of government to prevent an infrastructure crisis. The report recommends state and local governments take action to prioritize safer highway design, improve road conditions and cleaning up roadway debris, among other recommendations.