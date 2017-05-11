Connecticut congresswomen call on feds for more transportation infrastructure funds

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut congresswomen Rosa DeLauro and Elizabeth Esty are calling on Washington to deliver more transportation infrastructure funds to our state.

This comes just one week after the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety released a study finding that simple, cost-effective road improvements can potentially save lives and prevent serious injuries.

With an investment of $146 billion, the AAA Foundation study proposes the following six roadway recommendations have the greatest potential to reduce both the likelihood and consequences of crashes:

Convert key intersections into roundabouts

Install roadside barriers and clear roadside objects

Add sidewalks and signalized pedestrian crossing on majority of roads

Install median barriers on divided highways

Install shoulder and center-line rumble strips

Pave and widen shoulders

With the U.S. ranked nearly last among high-income nations in annual traffic fatalities, the AAA Foundation also urges the Trump Administration to make roadway repair and maintenance in this country a top priority. Current investments in highway infrastructure improvements in the U.S. are substantially lower than what is necessary to fix the nation’s aging roads and bridges.

While the report’s proposed $146 billion investment will have a significant national-level impact, increased investment is also required at all levels of government to prevent an infrastructure crisis. The report recommends state and local governments take action to prioritize safer highway design, improve road conditions and cleaning up roadway debris, among other recommendations.