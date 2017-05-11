Connecticut offers $50,000 reward in hit-and-run investigation

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – The State of Connecticut is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person(s) responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Norwalk last year.

The incident occurred a year ago, on May 11, 2016, on Van Buren Avenue, hear the intersection of Bedford Avenue in the early evening. Two pedestrians were hit by a gray BMW, and the car sustained damage to the front and right side.

One of the victims, Jaime Lane, died from her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3035. Anonymous tips can also be left on the Norwalk Police website at http://norwalkpd.com You can also text tips by typing “NPD” into the text field followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).