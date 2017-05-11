Cruisin’ Connecticut – Senior Prom with New England Young at Heart

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Prospect, home of Aria and the 2017, 1st Annual Senior Prom with New England Young at Heart.

New England Young at Heart is an online resource guide for aging adults and their caregivers in Connecticut. Started by Elaine Marcucio, the organization decided to throw a prom for senior centers from all over Connecticut.

There were over 210 guests with music and dancing, raffles and a prom king and queen.

I got wrapped up on the dance floor for a majority of the event, myself. If you’d like to learn more about the event and the resources of New England Young at Heart, click here.

