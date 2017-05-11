CSCU have ‘little faith’ in BOR’s consolidation plan

By Published:
- FILE - Western Connecticut State University (Image: Facebook/WestConn)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Colleges and Universities faculty and staff will express their outrage over the Board of Regents‘ plans to consolidate their schools.

The CSCU community plans to protest on Thursday, after a surprise plan submitted by the Board of Regents (BOR) suggested consolidating their colleges and universities. BOR President Mark Ojakian’s claims this plan will save the system $41 million.

However, the CSCU community is outraged, claiming the 11 community colleges and four state universities are already understaffed. The community also says Ojakian’s plan offers no hard data or details about money saving.

The rally is set to start at 10 a.m. at the CSCU administration offices in Hartford.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s