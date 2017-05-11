CSCU have ‘little faith’ in BOR’s consolidation plan

Related Coverage Administrative consolidations proposed for CSCU colleges

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Colleges and Universities faculty and staff will express their outrage over the Board of Regents‘ plans to consolidate their schools.

The CSCU community plans to protest on Thursday, after a surprise plan submitted by the Board of Regents (BOR) suggested consolidating their colleges and universities. BOR President Mark Ojakian’s claims this plan will save the system $41 million.

However, the CSCU community is outraged, claiming the 11 community colleges and four state universities are already understaffed. The community also says Ojakian’s plan offers no hard data or details about money saving.

The rally is set to start at 10 a.m. at the CSCU administration offices in Hartford.