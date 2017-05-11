Democrats, Republicans concerned about Malloy’s budget cuts

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Both Democratic and Republican legislative leaders say they have concerns with Gov. Dannel P. Malloy‘s plan to close the $389 million deficit in Connecticut’s current budget.

The Democrat’s proposal includes $33 million in immediate cuts that affect everything from financial help for elderly renters to funding for regional vocational-technical high schools. Some of Malloy’s ideas require legislative approval, such as not paying cities and towns more than $19 million in June from the state’s share of slot machine revenues at the two tribal casinos.

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM’-his KLEHR’-ih-dehs) and Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) say the governor’s proposed cuts for the fiscal year ending June 30 should be part of the talks for the new two-year budget that begins July 1.

Those negotiations begin next week.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s