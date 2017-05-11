Enfield Police hunting for bank robber

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Enfield Police are hoping you can help them find a man who robbed a bank inside a grocery store Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., police got a 911 call from a worker at the People’s Bank inside the Stop & Shop at 54 Hazard Avenue in Enfield.

Police say the suspect is a white man, between 30 and 40 years old, with a thin build and shoulder-length brown hair. He also had a beard. Bank workers say he showed a note demanding money. He never showed a gun, and never said he had one.

The man did get away with some cash, and took off on foot.

If you recognize that man, or have a tip, you are asked to call Detective Callaghan of the Enfield Police Department at (860) 763-8932.