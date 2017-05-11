Gelato shop brings taste of Italy to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “I sold my business of 35 years. Once I retired, I didn’t really know what to do with myself. I was bored so I thought I’ll put up a really nice little Italian cafe that made perfect everything.”

Giuliana Maravelle owns Gelato Giuliana in New Haven. When she started Gelato Giuliana, she says she didn’t know she needed her cafe to be a business. She says it was more for fun since the only thing she had problems finding was good gelato.

“I just figured out that if you put good ingredients in gelato, you’re going to have good gelato,” Maravelle said.

Gelato Giuliana says they make gelato the way it’s made in a little gelato shop in Italy. They produce as much as they can of it made that way. Maravelle grew up in Italy so she says she knows what it’s supposed to taste like.

“A good gelato is a gelato that doesn’t dissipate quickly when you put it in your mouth. The density has to be there and the flavor needs to linger. I guess it’s a little bit like wine,” she said.

Maravelle says her gelato shop also uses very little fat in their gelato.

“We use very little fat so we don’t coat the palate. People put it in their mouth and then all of a sudden it’s ‘wow!’ Nobody is expecting it,” she said.

Maravelle says her name is Giuliana, but the gelato shop isn’t named after her.

“I am Guiliana, but it wasn’t named after me. It was named after my granddaughter who wasn’t even born at the time. My daughter had told me from the time she was 12 that her first little girl’s name was going to be Giuliana. At some point I figured I was going to have a Giuliana, so I named it after her,” Maravelle said.

Maravelle says she is retired, but works about 60 hours a week.

“You know, that’s the most fun of this business. That’s probably one of the best things I’ve had in this line of work is just seeing a happy business,” she said.