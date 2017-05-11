House set to vote for more regulations on Uber and Lyft

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Ride sharing companies like Uber and Lyft could soon be dealing with more regulations here in Connecticut. The House is set to vote Thursday on a bill that would do just that.

Uber and Lyft have become extremely popular in recent years. People using them to go to the train station, airport or even a night out with friends. Much to the dismay of traditional taxis drivers who say they’re losing business because of those companies.

Now Connecticut is looking to tighten regulations on Uber and Lyft so to speak. Basically as a way to level the playing field and make sure all these services are playing by the same rules.

A similar bill was introduced in 2015 but was never voted on. But that’s expected to happen Thursday in the house. So the question a lot of people probably have is what would these new regulations be?

According to the Hartford Courant, there are several of them. First, the state would do additional background checks on drivers. Uber and Lyft already do this but some people have fallen through the cracks.

The bill also requires a 19-point inspection on vehicles for safety. Certain insurance standards would also be implemented to protect passengers.

The bill would also cap “surge pricing” at 2.5 times the regular prices. Surge pricing allows drivers to charge more when demand for rides is higher.

Finally 25-cents from every ride would go towards the state’s special transportation fund which is strapped for cash.

By the way these types of regulations are nothing new. About 40 other states already have regulations in place when it comes to Uber and Lyft.